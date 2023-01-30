ST. MARYS - As Career Technical Education (CTE) career paths grow in popularity, St. Marys Area High School has developed a specific English course to better serve and prepare CTE students for their future careers.

The coursewas created about six years ago and is solely offered to senior students enrolled in the Metal Working Occupation (MWO) or Building Constructions Occupation (BCO) programs. The semester-long course focuses on technical writing, client presentations, job interviewing skills, and collaboration. It is currently instructed by Ann Defilippi.

