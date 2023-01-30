ST. MARYS - As Career Technical Education (CTE) career paths grow in popularity, St. Marys Area High School has developed a specific English course to better serve and prepare CTE students for their future careers.
The coursewas created about six years ago and is solely offered to senior students enrolled in the Metal Working Occupation (MWO) or Building Constructions Occupation (BCO) programs. The semester-long course focuses on technical writing, client presentations, job interviewing skills, and collaboration. It is currently instructed by Ann Defilippi.
As part of the course, students complete a Building Proposal Project which is a cross-curricular project-based learning assignment that spans throughout the semester utilizing students skills learned in their shop and math classes.
Early in the semester students are placed into groups and asked to determine what they believe is needed on the school campus or something that needs improved or replaced.
The groups proceed by developing a company name and logo then prepare their ideas for an initial client meeting. These one-on-one mini-presentations take place in October when the students receive feedback from administrators and faculty members regarding their initial plan and ideas.