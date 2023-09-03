Eye on the prize: Fall Fest basket raffle continues to be a popular draw

ST. MARYS - The Fall Fest in downtown St. Marys is right around the corner and the popular basket raffle continues to grow its offerings.
Dolly Wehler, Fall Fest committee member and basket raffle organizer, is busy organizing donations and creating baskets filled with a plethora of items for the festival taking place September 15-17 in the Downtown Event Park along Depot Street.
Those interested in donating items should contact Wehler at 814-512-2968 or message the Fall Fest Facebook page. Donations will be accepted until Thursday, Sept. 14 and may be dropped off at Wehler’s residence or arrangements can be made for her to pick them up. Any festival vendor wishing to contribute to the raffle can bring their donation to the festival during setup.
Currently Wehler has about 70 baskets for the raffle and is hoping to receive additional donations. Typically the festival showcases over 100 baskets which are displayed in two sheds near the entrance to the event along Depot Street, next to the entrance of the city’s parking garage.