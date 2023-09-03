Eye on the prize: Fall Fest basket raffle continues to be a popular draw

These are just a few of the items up for grabs at this year’s Fall Fest basket raffle. The 2023 Fall Fest will take place September 15-17 in the Downtown Event Park along Depot Street in St. Marys.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The Fall Fest in downtown St. Marys is right around the corner and the popular basket raffle continues to grow its offerings. 

Dolly Wehler, Fall Fest committee member and basket raffle organizer, is busy organizing donations and creating baskets filled with a plethora of items for the festival taking place September 15-17 in the Downtown Event Park along Depot Street. 

Tags

Recommended for you