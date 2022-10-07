Fall Fest SMAMS Care Closet

Presenting a donation to SMAMS Principal Julie Boyer, shown center, were Fall Fest committee members Laurel Thiers, on the left, and Barb Daniels, on the right.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - The Care Closet at the St. Marys Area Middle School was recently chosen as the organization of the year by the Fall Fest committee. With that the school was recently presented with a $1,000 donation from the non-profit organization. 

Through continued generous support of community donations SMAMS has been able to sustain its Care Closet and provide needed self-care items, clothing, outerwear, shoes and school supplies to students. 

