ST. MARYS - The Care Closet at the St. Marys Area Middle School was recently chosen as the organization of the year by the Fall Fest committee. With that the school was recently presented with a $1,000 donation from the non-profit organization.
Through continued generous support of community donations SMAMS has been able to sustain its Care Closet and provide needed self-care items, clothing, outerwear, shoes and school supplies to students.
“Thank you for supporting our SMAMS Care Closet and helping us work to sustain a school culture that supports our students’ positive self-worth and physical, social, emotional and academic wellbeing,” Boyer said.
With a third of SMAMS students coming from low income homes, the goal of Care Close is to facilitate a school environment that makes it possible for all students to achieve physical, social, emotional and academic success and overall well-being.
“We believe promoting self-care, positive self-worth, empowering students to be self-advocates and fostering a school environment of kindness and empathy will facilitate positive change,” Boyer said.