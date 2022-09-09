ST. MARYS - Downtown St. Marys will come alive later this month for the annual Fall Fest celebration taking place September 16-18.
For the second consecutive year the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street will play host to the festival.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Carrier Delivery in St. Marys 1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|Carrier Delivery in St. Marys 3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|Carrier Delivery in St. Marys 6 Months
|$80.00
|for 180 days
|Carrier Delivery in St. Marys 12 Months
|$155.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 1 Month
|$17.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 3 Months
|$46.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 6 Months
|$85.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 12 Months
|$160.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery, outside Elk Co. 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery, outside Elk Co. 3 Months
|$56.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery, outside Elk Co. 6 Months
|$105.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery, outside Elk Co. 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$13.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$136.00
|for 365 days
ST. MARYS - Downtown St. Marys will come alive later this month for the annual Fall Fest celebration taking place September 16-18.
For the second consecutive year the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street will play host to the festival.
Emma Carroll, a Fall Fest committee member, said the organization thought the event went fantastically last year at the park.
“We learned from some of our mistakes and overall we were very pleased with it,” Carroll said.
She noted this year the grass at the park has grown in nicely and believes it will be another great year overall.
The committee was relieved that visitors and vendors did not have to navigate the busy boulevard and Diamond and heavy truck traffic to access the festival last year. This year they plan to add more security during the evening hours as well.
The Fall Fest opens on Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. with the opening ceremony taking place later that evening starting at 6 p.m. when the Fall Fest committee will presents their Person of the Year Award.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.