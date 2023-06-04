ST. MARYS - A found farewell was bid to the St. Marys Area High School Class of 2023 during the school's 127th annual commencement program on Friday evening.
A large crowd of family and friends gathered at Dutch Country Stadium, both in the bleachers and on the field, to celebrate the seniors.
As the 153 seniors processed to their seats to the traditional graduation tune of "Pomp and Circumstance,” SMASD teachers lined the field in a show of support to the students as they shared the success of their educational journey. Seniors sported new gowns this year with all students wearing the same blue attire complete with a red stripe across the bottom of each sleeve.
Lily Bouch, the mistress of ceremonies, provided brief welcoming remarks followed by the performance of the national anthem and the SMAHS alma mater by Brandon Vollmer, Molly McDermott and Abigail Pociask. A local pilot conducted a fly-over timed perfectly with the conclusion of the national anthem.
Student speakers Elijah Rippey and Matthew Wehler along with Matthew Blythe, class officer, addressed all in attendance.