A number of vendors were on hand at the St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market, which was held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday in the Market Street parking lot.
Latest News
- PennDOT Elk County maintenance work schedule
- Palumbo Trust presents donation in honor of Fleming
- Elk County Family Resource Network releases new directory
- Farmers and Artisans Market continues
- KECA recognizes first Grand Slam photo contest winner
- Walmart launches "Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hours" for inclusive back-to-school experience
- Dog kennel noise complaints addressed, no violations found
- St. Marys Airport looking to obtain grant match for new state funding investment
Popular Content
Articles
- Dog kennel noise complaints addressed, no violations found
- Market Street Boutique & Co. opens up in Johnsonburg
- St. Marys photographer hosting project commemorating World Breastfeeding Week
- Pipework on Route 948 to bring closure and detour to Elk County
- St. Marys Airport looking to obtain grant match for new state funding investment
- Supreme Court of Pa. Disciplinary Board reprimands local attorney
- National Night Out returning to St. Marys on August 1
- KECA holds Elk Calling Contest
- New round of Act 13 funding begins
- No Elk County residents drawn for elk licenses
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.