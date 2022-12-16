Fifth graders describe favorite aspects of St. Marys in essay contest

Shown are fifth grade essay winners from South St. Marys Street Elementary. In the top row from left to right are Nathan Bricen, Keaton Stelene, Briella Mahovlich and Kelsi Pontzer. In the bottom row are Mason Florvait, Braden Lampe, Liliana Herbstritt, Cameron Vogt and Reese Smith and Rachel Lampe, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce coordinator. Missing from photo is Elijah Holterback. 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Local fifth grade students expressed their favorite aspects of living in St. Marys as part of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual essay contest.

Rachel Lampe, Chamber coordinator, extended invitations to a total of 120 students at both South St. Marys Street Elementary and St. Marys Catholic Elementary schools to participate in the contest, now in its third year. The essay topic was "Why I am Thankful to Live in St. Marys" and students were asked to submit their response in 500 words or fewer. 

