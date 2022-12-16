Fifth graders describe favorite aspects of St. Marys in essay contest

ST. MARYS - Local fifth grade students expressed their favorite aspects of living in St. Marys as part of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual essay contest.
Rachel Lampe, Chamber coordinator, extended invitations to a total of 120 students at both South St. Marys Street Elementary and St. Marys Catholic Elementary schools to participate in the contest, now in its third year. The essay topic was "Why I am Thankful to Live in St. Marys" and students were asked to submit their response in 500 words or fewer.
Lampe said teachers at each school provided the information to their students. In total 90 submissions were received by the Chamber.
Winners received an award certificate, a St. Marys-opoly board game, and an invitation to march in the Light Up Night parade. They were also very excited to be featured in the Daily Press. The winning essays will appear in Saturday’s annual Weekend Edition of the newspaper.
The 2022 Chamber essay contest winners include:
Keaton Stelene, Briella Mahovlich, Cameron Vogt, Elijah Holterback, Nathan Bricen, Lilyanna Herbstritt, Mason Florvait, Braden Lampe, Kelsi Pontzer, Reese Smith, all from SSMSE and Grace Krise and Lucie Bolden from SMCE.