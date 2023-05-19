Fighting For A Cure Event slated for Saturday in St. Marys

A total of 33 vendors and food trucks will be part of the Relay for Life of Elk County event on Saturday in the Downtown Event Park. 

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - On Saturday the Relay for Life of Elk County is hosting a

Fighting For A Cure Event in the St. Marys Downtown Event Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

