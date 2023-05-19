Fighting For A Cure Event slated for Saturday in St. Marys

ST. MARYS - On Saturday the Relay for Life of Elk County is hosting a
Fighting For A Cure Event in the St. Marys Downtown Event Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 1 Month
|$17.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 3 Months
|$46.00
|for 90 days
|Carrier Delivery in St. Marys 30 Days
|$16.50
|for 30 days
|Carrier Delivery, St. Marys 3 Months
|$44.50
|for 90 days
|Carrier Delivery, St. Marys 6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|Carrier Delivery, St. Marys 12 Months
|$161.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Elk Co. outside St. Marys 6 Months
|$86.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery Elk Co. outside St. Marys 12 Months
|$167.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 1 Month
|$25.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 3 Months
|$75.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 6 Months
|$145.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 12 Months
|$290.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|E-Edition 1 Month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|E-Edition 3 Months
|$41.00
|for 91 days
|E-Edition 6 Months
|$78.00
|for 182 days
|E-Edition 12 Months
|$148.00
|for 365 days
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 6:06 pm
ST. MARYS - On Saturday the Relay for Life of Elk County is hosting a
Fighting For A Cure Event in the St. Marys Downtown Event Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
A total of 33 vendors will be situated inside the bottom level of the parking garage. Along the front of the parking garage, along Depot Street, will be three food trucks serving handmade ice cream, wood-fire pizza, and barbecue.
Recently the Relay for Life of Elk County has joined forces with the Relay for Life of DuBois, due to the retirement of Susan Babik, American Cancer Society senior community manager for Elk and Clearfield counties. Due to this, the traditional display of luminaries will not be included in the Elk County event, rather they will be included in the Relay for Life of DuBois taking place July 22 at the DuBois City Park.
Luminaries may still be purchased on Saturday with the option for patrons to decorate their own bag or have a volunteer decorate a bag for them. They may also be purchased online at www.relayforlife.org/padubois. Orders should be received by July 8.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.