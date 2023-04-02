ST. MARYS - Recently area high school students received a dose of reality as they learned about personal financial management during a real-world exercise including many local businesses and organizations.
Approximately 150 high school juniors from St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Cameron County high schools attended The Financial Reality Fair at St. Marys Area High School. As part of the event students chose a career and salary, and then budgeted their money to make ends meet by role playing real life events for one month as independent adults. Students were tasked with finding a place to live, obtaining transportation, paying for food, clothing, and other essentials within a realistic budget.