Fire claims the life of a St. Marys woman
- By Amy Cherry Staff Writer
ST. MARYS - A residential fire claimed the life of a St. Marys woman late Tuesday afternoon.
A report of a structure fire with confirmed entrapment at 396 Ash Street in St. Marys was called in at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, an officer from the St. Marys Police Department had extracted the victim from the residence and began performing CPR. The victim was later pronounced deceased by the Elk County Coroner.
The Crystal Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter when they attacked the fire and kept it in check. Tom Bauer, CFD public information officer, said the fire destroyed the kitchen area with heavy heat and smoke damage along with minor water damage to the rest of the home.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
