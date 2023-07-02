Fireworks celebration set for tomorrow, pending weather

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Fireworks Celebration community gathering is set for tomorrow while the fireworks display is to be determined at the time of the show.
Organizers from the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and the fireworks provider, Starfire Corp., will be keeping an eye on the weather and will make the determination to shoot off the show as the weather changes in order to keep the pyrotechnicians and public safe.
“We are very hopeful that we will be able to have a good show tomorrow,” said Rachel Lampe, Chamber coordinator.
Fireworks are being planned to be shot off on the St. Marys Area High School campus around 9-9:30 p.m.
Gates open at the high school at 4 p.m.
If the fireworks show is cancelled it will be re-scheduled at a later date, which is yet to be determined.
Stay tuned to the Chamber’s Facebook page for live updates which will also be shared to The Daily Press Facebook page.