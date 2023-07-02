Fireworks celebration set for tomorrow, pending weather
Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Fireworks Celebration community gathering is set for tomorrow while the fireworks display is to be determined at the time of the show.

Organizers from the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and the fireworks provider, Starfire Corp., will be keeping an eye on the weather and will make the determination to shoot off the show as the weather changes in order to keep the pyrotechnicians and public safe. 

