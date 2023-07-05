ST. MARYS - Fun, food and fireworks was the unofficial theme of the day on Monday during the St. Marys Fireworks Celebration, hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
A few small rain showers popped up at various times during the day, however it seemed to hold off once activities began at St. Marys Area High School at 4 p.m., where the annual celebration has taken place over the past several years.
The fireworks display began around 9:30 p.m. The show sparked off with a barrage of colorful volleys followed by fireworks of various colors and shapes such as spirals, coils, swirls and splatters. The crowd seemed to particularly enjoy fireworks accompanied by audible features of crackles, whistles, sizzles and screeches.
Shortly after the show began a light drizzle began which did not seem to impact spectators as most remained in their viewing spot continuing to watch the display.
The show was also live-streamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page and remains posted for viewing.