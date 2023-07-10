First responders offering training in emergency treatment of service animals

ST. MARYS - Two local first responders have embarked on a journey to teach fellow colleagues about pet first aid and CPR, specifically relating to treatment of police dogs and other service animals.
Tom Tomaski, a seasoned paramedic currently serving with the St. Marys Area Ambulance Service and owner and director of Save a Life Training Institute LLC, along with Joe Kerchinski, a Crystal Fire Department firefighter and certified EMS vehicle operator, are teaming up to conduct hands on training classes with local fire departments to pass on important medical emergency techniques for animals. Recently the duo offered a class at the Crystal Fire Department in St. Marys which had a great turnout including firefighters, first responders, EMTs and paramedics