ST. MARYS - St. Marys author Shelley Frey is excited about her new children’s series
“Woody’s World of Adventure”, which follows a whimsical stuffed animal on a lighthearted journey of hope, friendship, and keeping the faith.
Frey said the story behind the main character, Woody, is based on a true story when her husband, Allen, won the stuffed animal from a claw machine game. The vibrant story in “Woody’s World of Adventure: Woody Gets a Home” is about the stuffed animal hoping for a forever family. Young readers will find themselves rooting for Woody as he patiently waits for that special boy or girl to come along.
On Saturday, Frey will participate in a book sale and signing at HW Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall from 12-3 p.m. Youngster can meet Woody and enjoy treats and craft activities. On Thursday, Nov. 10 Frey will host a story time with the new book at the St. Marys Public Library at 6 p.m.
Woody has been a part of Frey’s life since 2007. Since then the stuffed animal has accompanied her on many adventures.
