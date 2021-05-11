ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Joseph Fleming as the new city manager during a special meeting on Monday evening.
Fleming is currently a member of council who will resign his position on May 16 to begin his new position as city manager on Monday, May 17.
In attendance at the meeting were members of Fleming’s family including his wife Amanda, daughters Hailey, Kara and Reagan and his parents Debra and Thomas.
Fleming offered several comments following the announcement and official vote appointing him as city manager. He thanked all those involved for the efforts put forth by everyone in the selection process
“The position of city manager comes with great responsibility and challenges. I am looking forward to overcoming these challenges and meeting and/or exceeding the expectations of this beautiful community and city council,” Fleming said. “To the citizens, thank you for entrusting me to be your councilman and I look forward to being more involved as your city manager.