The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania including Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Potter, Somerset, and Tioga counties in effect through late tonight. The flood watch for Elk County is currently in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will train northeast across the same locations through the rest of today and last into the first part of the night. Some of these storms will move slowly and produce heavy downpours. Many areas will have multiple showers and thunderstorms today, introducing the possibility of flash flooding. Locations which received heavy rain on Sunday will be most at risk to have flooding occur.
Latest News
- Flood watch issued for Elk County
- Lady Crusaders win Elk County Volleyball Tournament
- Another busy Saturday at St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market
- Dutchmen improve to 2-0
- Crusaders win on the road
- Bills rule AFC East, with Dolphins, Jets, Pats far behind
- Clifford's masterful final drive sends Penn St. past Purdue
- Lady Crusaders sweep Lady Dutch in home opener
Popular Content
Articles
- Dutchmen improve to 2-0
- ECCSS introduces fall athletes at Family Picnic and Bonfire
- Lady Crusaders sweep Lady Dutch in home opener
- SMA cross country teams open seasons on the road
- Crusaders win on the road
- Gas prices continue to drop
- Farmers market remains popular draw
- Lady Crusaders win Elk County Volleyball Tournament
- Area photographer’s work helps make for unique collector’s item
- Crusaders hold on for win over Otto-Eldred
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.