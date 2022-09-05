The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania including Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Potter, Somerset, and Tioga counties in effect through late tonight. The flood watch for Elk County is currently in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will train northeast across the same locations through the rest of today and last into the first part of the night. Some of these storms will move slowly and produce heavy downpours. Many areas will have multiple showers and thunderstorms today, introducing the possibility of flash flooding. Locations which received heavy rain on Sunday will be most at risk to have flooding occur.

Tags

Recommended for you