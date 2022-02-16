The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Flood Watch for Elk County in effect from noon on Thursday, Feb. 17 until noon on Friday, Feb. 18.
Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible in the northern mountains of Pennsylvania.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Between one inch and one and a half inches of rain is expected to fall Thursday and Thursday night in advance of, and along, a cold front. Rain, snow melt and a small possibility of ice jamming could result in minor flooding across the northern mountains.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
