ST. MARYS —Services provided by The Christian Food Bank in St. Marys were recently highlighted as part of National Community Development Week.
Among them was the recent addition of a drive-thru benefitting both clients and volunteers. The organization has been utilizing the new feature since February. The drive-thru consists of a large addition built onto the existing food bank facility located at 817 South Michael Street in St. Marys.
In attendance at the event were Christian Food Bank leaders including Bob Luchini, president, Georgia Wagner, vice-president, and Larry Johnson, treasurer along with Tina Gradizzi, City of St. Marys director of Community and Economic Development, Joe Kugler, deputy director of Community and Economic Development and Becki Taylor, CDBG Coordinator at the Elk County Planning Department.
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding covered 77% of the drive-thru project costs with the remaining 23% coming from the county of Elk as the food bank coverage area spans multiple municipalities including the city of St. Marys, Fox Township, Weedville, Byrnedale, Benezette and Bennetts Valley, all of which encompass the St. Marys Area School District. Last year the food bank distributed 6,066 boxes of food to 247 households.