St. Marys, PA (15857)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. High 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.