ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors were presented with a report showing the impact to the food service industry during their recent regular monthly meeting.
Jodee Raybuck, regional manager of The Nutrition Group, explained that on March 13, 2020 the food service industry was brought to a grinding halt following Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announcement that schools were closing. Raybuck emphasized the SMASD team grabbed ahold of the situation and did the very best job they could, serving just under a quarter of a million meals since March 14, 2020.
The continued offering and reliability of meals to students provided them with a sense of normalcy when nothing else seemed normal for them, she noted.