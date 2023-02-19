Footlighters latest show dives into the bond of friendships

“Sweet Deliah Swim Club” opens February 23
ST. MARYS - The Footlighters of Elk County upcoming play “Sweet Deliah Swim Club” is a hilarious and touching show which celebrates lifelong bonds of women and friendship. It opens in St. Marys February 23 with six show dates.
Kellie Rusciolelli took the helm as the show’s director explaining there have been two plays on her director bucket list including “Our Town” and a good quality play with an all female cast. She directed “Our Town” 18 years ago, therefore this upcoming play will fill the rest of her bucket.
“We love to entertain, so please come and let us do what we love to do. You will not be disappointed,” Rusciolelli said.
The storyline of the play centers around five southern women whose friendship began on their college swim team and as they remain friends they meet for one weekend every summer for reunion in a cottage named Sweet Delilah on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The play is snapshots of those weekends about every five years, spanning their lives from their 40's to their 70's.
The cast of “Sweet Deliah Swim Club” features Shirley Gradizzi as Sharee, Moriah Wickwire as Jeri Neal, Valerie North as Lexie, Marie Goode as Dinah and Geri Krull as Vernadette. Auditions took place in November and December.
“It is an amazing process to watch as actors develop the personality of their character. You can actually see a new person developing before your eyes. Playwrights tell us a story, actors bring it to life,” Rusciolelli said. “There are struggles, mis-steps and wrong turns, then about halfway through rehearsals that finished person emerges. It's magical.”