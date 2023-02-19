Footlighters latest show dives into the bond of friendships

The cast of the Footligthers of Elk County’s “Sweet Deliah Swim Club” rehearse for their upcoming play

 Photo by Cassidi Huggler

“Sweet Deliah Swim Club” opens February 23 

ST. MARYS - The Footlighters of Elk County upcoming play “Sweet Deliah Swim Club” is a hilarious and touching show which celebrates lifelong bonds of women and friendship. It opens in St. Marys February 23 with six show dates. 

Tags

Recommended for you