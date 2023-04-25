Footlighters to stage comedy “Don’t Dress for Dinner”

The cast of the Footlighters of Elk County “Don’t Dress for Dinner” upcoming production are shown during rehearsals. They will perform the show April 27-29 and May 4-6.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - The Footlighters of Elk County are wrapping up rehearsals this week for their upcoming spring play “Don’t Dress for Dinner”. 

Once again Mike Ames is taking to the helm as the show’s director. 

