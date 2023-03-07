FOX TOWNSHIP - A new vacation destination for family pets has recently opened at Forestview Kennel and Spa in Kersey.
After two years of planning, Shannon Shannon opened her new business on January 16. Located in the Shelvey Summit area of Kersey, the 16-kennels and spa are nestled in a quaint wooded area complete with an outside play area.
The kennel area is insulated, air conditioned and well ventilated with continuous fresh air. Each 4 ft. x 5 ft. kennel includes a raised bed and a guillotine door leading to a 5 ft. x 6 ft. covered outside area, which allows them access to fresh air. The adjoining outside fenced and gated play yard provides one-on-one time, a social gathering space and exercise area. Shannon said the playground fencing is specifically designed for pets because it moves with them and prevents them from climbing it.
Upon entering the custom built building is a small retail area featuring homemade, all-natural organic products such as yack chews, antlers, and other treats including Bowser beer and cigars treats made from pet-friendly beef. Also available are several cat items such as catnip, cat grass, cat ice cream, cat wine, pet toys and small collars and leashes. Shannon said all of her retail items are U.S. based businesses