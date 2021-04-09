A Crystal Fire Department firetruck displayed a large American flag across Center Street in St. Marys outside of Sacred Heart Church where former CFD fire chief Steven Gerg was laid to rest during a funeral service on Tuesday morning. He served with the department for 50 years. Greg was also a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Tripoli and USS Blue Ridge and was a retired Army Reserve Captain and was in the Army National Guard. He was a former member of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail, past president of the St. Marys American Legion, and the former secretary of the Vietnam Veterans of America Bucktail Chapter 720 as well as chairman for the Bicentennial parade in St. Marys and was a dedicated instructor at the Tri-County Fire School. Burial took place in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
