FOX TOWNSHIP - From Jesus to Babe Ruth to Sonia Sotomayor, fifth graders at Fox Township Elementary School portrayed a variety of historical figures as part of a Living Wax Museum project.
Students were stationed throughout the school hallways where they offered a journey through history.
At each station, students were dressed as historical figures and posed in a stationary position similar to figurines in a wax museum. Visitors could touch a mock "press here" button to awaken the character and listen to a detailed presentation.
From athletes, actors, authors, historical figures and religious figures, to entrepreneurs, musicians and political figures, students embraced their choice of characters delving into research during their reading classes. They also created a poster about their character.
Fifth grade teachers Andy Yost and Bryana Dynda teamed up for the wax museum project which has been a part of the fifth grade curriculum for the past several years.
The project is a hit with students, teachers and parents.
During the project, students read a biography about a person of their choice, flagging important information such as inferences, main ideas, powerful word phrases and claims made in the book. They analyzed the information and completed skills based upon the Pennsylvania's State Reading Standards.
Students also complete an informational poster about their subject, wrote and memorized a speech as if they were speaking as the character and assembled a costume.
The Living Wax Museum was open to the student body throughout the school day and for parents and family in the evening.