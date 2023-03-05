FOX TOWNSHIP - A new zoning hearing rate was unanimously approved by the Fox Township Supervisors during their recent monthly meeting.
The cost is now $325 for any matter requiring a zoning hearing which entails variances, outdoor furnaces, oversized sign items and more. The fee covers the cost of a stenographer fee and advertising for the hearing.
The supervisors also awarded a bid for a township paving project to Hager Paving for $99,609, which was the lowest bid submitted. Hager Paving has previously worked with the township in such projects as the paving of the fire hall parking lot and frequent seal coating projects. Additional bidders included Glenn O. Hawbaker for $111,167, HRI for $107,315 and New Enterprise Stone and Lime for $103,952. All bids were within the township’s budget.
Additional agenda items covered during the meeting included a donation to the Elk County Fair for $500 which is the annual contribution from the township.