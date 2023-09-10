FOX TOWNSHIP - The Fox Township Supervisors opted to table a request for the installation of a street light until next month’s meeting.
The request was submitted for a street light to be put up at the intersection of Hemlock Lane Extension and David Street. It was stated there is a light pole currently in that vicinity of the township.
During their most recent monthly meeting, the supervisors approved a planning module for the proposed Benjamin Huey subdivision. They stated they want to submit the module to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The supervisors stated the properties are considered “clean and green” and that there is also a sewage easement.
Three subdivisions were presented to the supervisors via the Fox Township Planning Commission who recommended all of them for approval.