FOX TOWNSHIP - Prior to their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening, the Fox Township Supervisors conducted their annual organizational meeting. The meeting establishes various township staff positions, fees and members of numerous township boards and authorities. All decisions were unanimous.
Supervisor Dave Mattiuz was appointed as the board of supervisors chairman, Supervisor Matt Pontzer as the vice-chairman and Kathy Dowie as the secretary-treasurer as well as the chairman of the vacancy board. In addition Supervisor Randy Gradizzi was appointed as road master with Matt Klaiber as assistant road master. Legal counsel appointed was attorney John Thomas. The township engineer will be appointed on a per job basis, as they have done in the past.