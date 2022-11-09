Fox Township mural

FOX TOWNSHIP - The Fox Township Supervisors continue to pursue a contractor for their Main Street crosswalk project. 

During their Wednesday evening meeting the supervisors unanimously approved to table the most recent bid for the project submitted by Cummins Construction of Bradford in the amount of $92,130. This company also submitted a bid during the first bidding process in the amount of $122,235. This is the second time the project has been bid out.

