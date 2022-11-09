FOX TOWNSHIP - The Fox Township Supervisors continue to pursue a contractor for their Main Street crosswalk project.
During their Wednesday evening meeting the supervisors unanimously approved to table the most recent bid for the project submitted by Cummins Construction of Bradford in the amount of $92,130. This company also submitted a bid during the first bidding process in the amount of $122,235. This is the second time the project has been bid out.
The township is receiving at least $88,000 for the project from a state grant, however that leaves a significant balance to fund the additional costs not covered by the grant. In tabling the item the supervisors said they plan to review the project and explore their options.
The project has been multiple years in the making as the area receives significant pedestrian traffic from people of all ages due to its location adjacent to St. Boniface Church and school, Fox Township Elementary School, Guardian Angel Center and Community Building.