Fox Township mural

FOX TOWNSHIP - After many years, the Fox Township Main Street crosswalk project is progressing to the next step. 

The Fox Twp. Supervisors approved a motion to award the project bid to Bob Cummins Construction of Bradford in the amount of $69,710. Last month they opted to table the awarding of the $92,130 bid as it was over their budgeted funding for the project. This has been the second time the project has been bid out. The bid amount was decreased after the township removed three items from the project.

Tags

Recommended for you