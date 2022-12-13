FOX TOWNSHIP - After many years, the Fox Township Main Street crosswalk project is progressing to the next step.
The Fox Twp. Supervisors approved a motion to award the project bid to Bob Cummins Construction of Bradford in the amount of $69,710. Last month they opted to table the awarding of the $92,130 bid as it was over their budgeted funding for the project. This has been the second time the project has been bid out. The bid amount was decreased after the township removed three items from the project.
Since starting the engineering portion of the project, both school zone signs have been run over. The supervisors noted the school district owns those signs which include lights and have turned in a claim to their insurance company for replacement.
Approval of the motion was contingent upon the possible removal of a fourth item from the project and the school district receiving payment from their insurance company for the damaged poles.
“Finally it’s happening after three years,” said Supervisor Dave Mattiuz.