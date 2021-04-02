Fox Township Elementary School students, faculty, and staff dressed in their finest on Wednesday as the school celebrated prom day. The theme day was planned as part of the new Confetti Club, geared toward promoting positivity and fun at Fox Twp. and Bennetts Valley elementary schools. The school was filled with positive energy as frilly and ruffled dresses decorated with flowers, sequins, and glitter were a popular attire choice for the girls, while the boys sported dress pants, vests, ties, bows, hats, and even full suits. Many students added traditional prom flowers to their attire with girls wearing wrist corsages and boys wearing boutonnières. Bennetts Valley will host their prom day on a future date as there were two classes currently quarantined at the school.
