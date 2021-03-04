FOX TWP. - Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Scott Surra presented the organization’s annual activity report to the Fox Twp. Supervisors on Wednesday evening.
“This year our calls were way down,” explained Surra. “People were not driving as much and were home a lot more, so any problem(s) was taken care of before the fire department needed to respond.”
In 2020, the department responded to 82 alarms, 63 of which were in Fox Twp. and 19 were mutual aid calls with neighboring departments. Broken down further, the major incident types of those 82 alarms were classified as 14 fires, 25 rescue and emergency medical services, 23 hazardous condition-no fire, seven service call or a good intent call, eight false alarms/false calls, and one severe weather and natural disaster.
On average, just over 12 members responded to each alarm. At the conclusion of 2020 the department’s roster included 49 members.