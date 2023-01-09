FOX TOWNSHIP - Following their annual organizational meeting, the Fox Township Supervisors conducted a brief regular monthly meeting recently.
The township will be advertising for the hiring of a new, part-time summer park director. The township currently employs two individuals in this position. The open position is a result of the retirement of one of the two summer park directors.
The supervisors also approved obtaining price quotes for soffit at the Fox Township Senior Center.
Supervisor and Roadmaster Randy Gradizzi reported the township has halted their dirt and gravel road project for the winter. They began the project in the fall on Hollywood Road and will commence it in the spring, once the weather breaks. Gradizzi reported 2/3 of the project is complete.