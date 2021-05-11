FOX TOWNSHIP - A portion of Gardner Hill Road in Fox Township will undergo a project in the fall which will entail raising the elevation of the road.
The purpose of the project is to improve stormwater runoff on the road.
The township recently received a grant of over $50,000 from the Elk County Conservation District for the the dirt/gravel road project.
Supervisor and Roadmaster Randy Gradizzi said they plan to install Flexamat, an erosion prevention product made of plastic and concrete. The pre-cast concrete block mat is packaged in rolls for easier installation.