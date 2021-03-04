FOX TWP. - The Fox Township Supervisors made quick work of their monthly meeting agenda on Wednesday evening.
The supervisors approved adopting a backup water supply interconnect agreement for the Toby Water System. The entity is currently using an emergency interconnect with the St. Marys Water Authority on a full-time basis as part of an inter-municipal agreement between the two organizations. The line runs from the interconnect to the filtration plant.
Supervisor Randy Gradizzi explained the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has requested the entity re-word their agreement to make it a more permanent
backup water supply interconnect than just on a emergency basis. Gradizzi also sits on the St. Marys Water Authority.