KERSEY - Under new business the Fox Township Supervisors approved advertising for bids for materials for the Toby Water interconnect water line project.
Among the materials needed are 7,200 ft. of four inch, C-900 pipe, seven valves with boxes and other materials. Supervisor Dave Mattiuz noted that since the cost of pipe has nearly doubled recently from the original cost for the project, this put the township over their bidding limit.
During a recent meeting, the supervisors approved a request from the Elk County Riders for assistance from the Fox Twp. Fire Police for the group’s ATV ride on Saturday. The ride starts in Spring Run and will include between six to eight road crossings in Fox Twp. which they are asking for the fire police to be stationed at.