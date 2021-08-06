KERSEY - The Fox Township Supervisors approved several new business items during their monthly meeting on Wednesday evening.
Among them was a request from Jay Township to purchase or rent the carbide cutting edges for the grader machine. The request was unanimously approved.
Five students residing in Fox Twp. were recently informed they were the recipients of the 2021 Fox Twp./Greentree Landfill scholarship. They include Katie Krull, Mitchell Newara, Jenna Minard, Nathan Schneider and Alyssa Schneider.