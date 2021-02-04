featured
Fox Twp. supervisors approve numerous bids
- Amy Cherry
Several bids, including those for paving, dust oil, and lawn mowing, were reviewed and approved by the Fox Township Supervisors during their Wednesday evening meeting.
Five companies submitted bids for the upcoming paving project for Linwood Avenue, Pinecrest Road, and Cedar Avenue. Seal coating will take place on Green Road.
The paving project was awarded to the lowest bidder, GO Hawbaker of State College, who submitted a bid of $47,643. Additional bid amounts included those from HRI, Inc. at a cost of $49,429, Hager Paving at a cost of $49,865, New Enterprise at a cost of $51,671, and Jefferson Paving at a cost of $68,680.
Roadmaster and Supervisor Randy Gradizzi said the project came in under budget as the township initially allowed for $50,000 for the project.
