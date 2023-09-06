FOX TOWNSHIP - Fox Township Supervisors briefly discussed the township’s involvement with the St. Marys Municipal Airport during their Wednesday evening meeting.
Pete Terbovich, a member of the St. Marys Municipal Airport Authority who currently fills the Fox Township seat on the board, updated the supervisors about the airport’s happenings including their recently completed four-year project list plan.
Terbovich said the loss of the drag races was a “big hit” to the airport’s finances. He explained the reasoning of not hosting the races was due to an insurance issue which stated the promoter was required to have insurance. Terbovich said this issue also affected airports across the state from hosting similar style racing events, noting it was a technicality in the language of the policy. The airport has since found a new insurance provider that will cover the event with only a small increase in the premiums.