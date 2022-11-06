Fr. Kevin Holland was officially installed as the new pastor at St. Boniface Parish in Kersey on Saturday by Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Diocese of Erie.
featured
Fr. Kevin Holland installed as new pastor at St. Boniface
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Walking Club starts today at St. Marys Area High School
- Fr. Kevin Holland installed as new pastor at St. Boniface
- Dutchmen advance to D9-AAA title game
- Ornament sales to benefit Elk County Humane Society
- Lady Crusaders swept by Oswayo Valley
- Crusaders come up short
- Lady Crusaders advance to D9-A title game
- Donations being sought for new batting cage at Berwind Park
Popular Content
Articles
- City looking to restructure, replace Playland
- Lady Crusaders advance to D9-A title game
- Crusaders come up short
- New pastor installed at St. Mary's Parish
- First time St. Marys author pens children’s book series
- Lady Crusaders swept by Oswayo Valley
- Donations being sought for new batting cage at Berwind Park
- Dutchmen advance to D9-AAA title game
- Ornament sales to benefit Elk County Humane Society
- CFD debuts new truck at annual open house event
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.