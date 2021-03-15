ST. MARYS — The former light bulb plant on Washington Street has a new lease on life in the form of EL Liquidation, a company that has as one of its many products, light fixtures.
The new company has been in business in the building that for many years made light bulbs under the Sylvania name, then Osram Sylvania and finally LEDVANCE, LLC, since October 2020. Now the facility is home to a company that specializes in liquidation items for those interested in home improvement, according to owner Eric Leslie.
“We are a genuine home improvement store,” Leslie said, noting that his facility carries a wide array of items including kitchen sinks, tubs, flooring, cabinets, doors, tools chairs, tables and other related items.