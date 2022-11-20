ST. MARYS - A downtown business storefront acted as the canvas for a painting project for the local Frontier Girls troop. The final result were two large, colorful fall-themed designs featured on the windows of Pronto Cafe by Brandy Camp Creamery on Erie Avenue.
From start to finish the girls completed the project within three hours. The group was split into two groups, one of high school members and the second of middle school members. Among the eight Frontier Girls participating in the project were Gerrianne Vogt, Avy Keiper and Cecilia Dornisch, all high school students, and Ava Brown, Molly Gahr, Lilly Brennen, Aubrey Guroski and Lucy Dornisch, all middle school students.