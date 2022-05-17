The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Frost Advisory for Elk County from 2-8 a.m. Wednesday. Also included in the advisory are Cameron, McKean, Warren, Potter, and Tioga Counties. Minimum temperatures in the mid-30s will result in frost formation. Temperatures near freezing at ground level could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. Valley locations will be most susceptible to cold temperatures. Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.
Frost Advisory in effect for Elk County
