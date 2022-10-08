The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Frost Advisory for Elk County in effect from midnight tonight through 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. Some rural valley locations where the wind diminishes to nearly calm could see temperatures as low as 30 to 32 degrees. Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.

Recommended for you