Frustration grows over remote learning
One St. Marys Area School District parent voiced his discontent regarding recent decisions made by the district in regard to remote learning at South St. Marys Street Elementary School.
Dan Sorg expressed his thoughts to the board during a two-minute visitors comment portion of the workshop.
He questioned several actions of the school district specifically the recent decision to utilize remote learning until Feb. 16 due to numerous staff and students needing to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. Sorg stated the need to hire additional staff as a potential solution to being short-staffed.
“The school board needs to remember the first priority is to provide an education,” he said.
Additional actions taken by the school district which Sorg questioned was the decision to extend remote learning for an additional week on January 6 followed by the cancellation of the school board meeting on Jan. 11, leaving parents with no answers or avenues to address this recent decision.
He noted there is also no contact information provided for any school board members on the school district’s website and suggested an email address should be provided in order for the community the opportunity to voice their concerns.
“As a board, it is your responsibility to educate our children. The board is failing them and the community,” Sorg said.
Sorg claims remote learning may work well for older students, but does not for elementary age children, adding that the Pennsylvania Department of Education recommends in-person education for young children.
He said while complex learners continue to be allowed to participate in in-person instruction because they do not learn well virtually, most elementary students do not learn well virtually either. Sorg criticized the remote learning instruction from the district stating “45 minutes of interaction, a couple of worksheets, and a few YouTube videos is not an education.”
SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth stated the administration makes the decisions regarding when schools should remain in-person instruction or utilize remote learning.
Eric Wonderling, SMASD school board president, asked Sorg to contact Assistant Superintendent Harley Ramsey to setup a meeting to discuss his concerns.
