ST. MARYS - Progress continues on senior housing projects in St. Marys, as the city is working with Whitetail Properties Real Estate on the projects.
Recently the City of St. Marys received two grants through the HOME Investment Partnership Program, administered through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
St. Marys Community and Economic Development Director Tina Gradizzi explained a $1.1 million grant will be used to demolish two blighted properties located at 232 Charles Street and 227 George Street then constructing two new duplexes on the vacant site.
The housing will only be available to those age 62 or older. Aaron Bleggi, of Whitetail Properties Real Estate, is acting as the project developer for the developments.