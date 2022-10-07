ST. MARYS - A local business and organization are teaming up to raise funds for a local scholarship fund.
Elk County Real Estate and the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group are working together to host a sausage sandwich sale with proceeds benefitting the David C. Larkin Memorial Scholarship fund. The sale takes places Friday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the corner of Center Street and N. St. Marys Street next to Elk County Real Estate. Sandwiches are available with or without peppers and onions along with a bag of chips.