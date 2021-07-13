Emma Garstka

Emma Garstka, an eight grade student at SMAMS, will attend the Junior National Young Leader Conference in Washington D.C. this summer.

 

 
 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - Emma Garstka of Kersey will join middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience during the Junior National Young Leader Conference in Washington D.C.

Garstka, a eighth grader at St. Marys Area Middle School, was nominated by Fawn McMackin, an SMAMS teacher, who recognized her as a student who has achievement academic excellence and possesses strong leadership potential.

At the conference students will learn to prepare for the future and take the first step on a path to success in high school, college and career as well as learn to become a better leader by setting clear goals, improving communication skills, embracing models for solving complex problems and building effective teams.

