ST. MARYS - Emma Garstka of Kersey will join middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience during the Junior National Young Leader Conference in Washington D.C.
Garstka, a eighth grader at St. Marys Area Middle School, was nominated by Fawn McMackin, an SMAMS teacher, who recognized her as a student who has achievement academic excellence and possesses strong leadership potential.
At the conference students will learn to prepare for the future and take the first step on a path to success in high school, college and career as well as learn to become a better leader by setting clear goals, improving communication skills, embracing models for solving complex problems and building effective teams.