ST. MARYS - Emma Gavazzi, a new student representative appointed to the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors, recently participated in her first meeting by providing the school board with an update of various student events and activities.
Gavazzi was appointed to the position by her successor, Aidan Bobik.
“He’s (Aidan) done fantastic work over his term this past year, and he has a lot to be proud of,” Gavazzi said. “Moving forward, I’m very excited to work with the school board and present you with student perspectives so that our school can be the most welcoming environment for all.”
Gavazzi reported that spring sports are in full swing noting the records of the varsity and junior varsity baseball teams, the varsity softball team, boys tennis team and boys and girls track teams.