ST. MARYS - Public service and personal sacrifice are just some of the attributes of paramedics and EMTs as the nation celebrates their dedication to fellow citizens as part of the 46th annual EMS Week from May 16-22.
Leading the charge at the St. Marys Area Ambulance Service is newly appointed station manager Greg Gebauer, who has worked with the service on a part-time basis since 1990 as an EMT eventually working his way up to become a paramedic in 2001.
On March 15 Gebauer began his new position after working for 33 years at the Elk County Prison, of which he served as warden for the past 14 years.
He also has a long history of public service as he has been a firefighter since age 16, an EMT since age 18. Throughout his career he has worked for the Cameron County and St. Marys ambulance services as well as for the Crystal Fire Department. Gebauer has also served on St. Marys City Council, was deputy mayor and is the current Emergency Management coordinator for the city.