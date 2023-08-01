ST. MARYS - What started as a Girl Scouts project has grown into a fundraiser for a local girl battling leukemia. Together local Girl Scout troops have teamed up with Brandy Camp Creamery as part of the special event taking place today from 5-8 p.m. at the ice cream shop in Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys.

Recently 18 Girl Scouts representing four local troops visited Brandy Camp Creamery where they worked on completing their ice cream patch during July which is National Ice Cream Month. As part of the project the troops each created and named their own homemade ice cream including Mint S’More Blast, Lucy’s Sunshine, Chocolate Panda Swirls, Chocolate Berry Brittle. 

Tags

Recommended for you