ST. MARYS - What started as a Girl Scouts project has grown into a fundraiser for a local girl battling leukemia. Together local Girl Scout troops have teamed up with Brandy Camp Creamery as part of the special event taking place today from 5-8 p.m. at the ice cream shop in Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys.
Recently 18 Girl Scouts representing four local troops visited Brandy Camp Creamery where they worked on completing their ice cream patch during July which is National Ice Cream Month. As part of the project the troops each created and named their own homemade ice cream including Mint S’More Blast, Lucy’s Sunshine, Chocolate Panda Swirls, Chocolate Berry Brittle.
Daisy Troop #27015 named their flavor after Lucy Weis, a five-year-old local resident recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Lucy’s aunt, Casey Yanak, is a co-leader of the troop and has a daughter who is a member of the troop.
During their visit the Girl Scouts worked on various stations, one of which was to write a message inside a giant card for Lucy, who is a relative and friend to many of the scouts.
Upon seeing this kind gesture, Meredith Bon, Brandy Camp Creamery co-owner, said she was inspired to take further action.
“Once I saw how much love, care and concern there was for Lucy, I felt inspired to do something to help them,” Bon said. “I saw a way for them to have an opportunity to feel they are helping Lucy and supporting her family.”
While the creamery is typically closed on Tuesdays, Bon decided to open the shop from 5-8 p.m. for patrons to have the opportunity to try the new Girl Scout flavors. A percentage of sales from the Girl Scout ice cream flavors will be donated to Lucy and her family. The fundraiser is also being held in conjunction with National Night Out, taking place during the same time at the nearby Downtown Event Park on Depot Street.